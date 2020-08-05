Motorola isn’t planning to bring the One Fusion Plus to Canada

Motorola will bring its new One Fusion Plus mid-range phone to North America just in time to take on the recently announced Google Pixel 4a. Unfortunately, the One Fusion Plus won’t be available in Canada.
Motorola confirmed to MobileSyrup that it had “no plans” to bring the One Fusion Plus to Canada. It’s a real bummer for Canadians hoping to get an Android phone at a low cost.
Several companies decided not to bring mid-range devices to Canada this year. OnePlus, for example, skipped Canada with its new, affordable Nord phone, although the company does plan to bring a different mid-range device here in the future.
Motorola launched the One Fusion Plus back in June shortly after the One Hyper, which did come to Canada.
The One Fusion Plus sports impressive specs, including a pop-up selfie camera, a 6.5-inch 1080p display, quad-camera module on the back and a 5,000mAh battery. It also runs on the Snapdragon 730 processor and sports 6GB of RAM.
The rear camera module includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.
And finally, the One Fusion Plus features a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The phone will retail for $399 USD (about $533.23 CAD), making it just a bit more expensive than Google’s Pixel 4a. Given their similar specs, the 4a and One Fusion likely would have gone head-to-head in Canada and given customers more choice in the mid-range.
Hopefully, Motorola decides to bring the One Fusion Plus to Canada in the future.
Via: Engadget
