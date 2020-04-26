Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Telus ranks first in east region for network quality, Rogers first in west region: study
- Bell accelerates rural internet rollout amid surge in usage during COVID-19 pandemic
- iPhone SE (2020) Review: A powerful throwback
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in May 2020
- Motorola returns to form with new Edge+ and Edge flagships
- Rogers reports decrease in postpaid gross additions, revenue in Q1 due to COVID-19
- Rogers’ $75/20GB unlimited plan promotion is back again
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in May 2020
- GM shuts down Maven car-sharing platform in Toronto
- Facebook takes Canada’s privacy watchdog to court over personal data findings
- Sonos launching free in-app radio stations for its customers
- Telus donating 10,000 phones with free plans to COVID-19 patients, isolated seniors
- Some big PS5, Xbox Series X reveals coming much earlier than planned, possibly in May: report
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard makes the iPad Pro a viable laptop replacement
- Bell offering limited time $75/20GB unlimited data promotion plan
- Privacy Commissioner releases framework for data collection amid COVID-19 pandemic
