Rogers’ $75/20GB unlimited plan promotion is back again

The deal is only available for a limited time

Apr 21, 2020

6:10 PM EDT

Rogers has brought back its $75/20GB of data promotion. Rogers’ website says that this is for a “limited time only.”

This isn’t the first time the company has offered this deal. 

Generally, the carrier sells 20GB of data for $95 per month. This comes with unlimited data, so after you use the 20GB allotment of high-speed data, you can keep using data at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps.

This plan gives users Canada-wide calling as well.

Additionally, Rogers is also offering $10 off its 20GB Canada + U.S. unlimited data plan. Currently, that plan is $105 for 20GB of data per month. Typically it costs $115.

Signing up for either offer also gives you text, picture and video messaging, voicemail, call and name display, as well as call waiting, forwarding and group calling.

Source: Rogers 

