Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in May 2020

Apr 22, 2020

12:15 PM EDT

In May 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including the Netflix Originals Hollywood and Space ForceShrek, Iron Man 3, season 7 of The 100 and so much more.

May 1st

  • All Day and a Night — Netflix Film 
  • Almost Happy — Netflix Original
  • Get in — Netflix Film 
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — Netflix Family 
  • The Half Of It —Netflix Film 
  • Hollywood — Netflix Original 
  • Into the Night — Netflix Original 
  • Medici: The Magnificent: part 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Mrs. Serial Killer — Netflix Film 
  • Reckoning: season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix 
  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future part II
  • Bad Boys
  • Balto
  • Barely Lethal
  • Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
  • Dante’s  Peak
  • Das Boot: Director’s Cut
  • Deadpool 2
  • Fifty Shades Freed
  • Gravity
  • Happy Feet
  • I Am Devine
  • Masha and the Bear: season 4
  • Non-Stop
  • Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
  • Rambo
  • The Cold Light Of Day
  • The Devil’s Own
  • The Interpreter
  • The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
  • Thoroughbreds
  • To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newar
  • Tremors
  • Turbo
  • Underworld: Awakening
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Warrior

May 5th

  • Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To  Kill — Netflix Comedy Special 

May 6th

  • The Adjustment Bureau
  • Love Actually
  • Scent of a Woman
  • Ali G Indahouse
  • The Big Lebowski
  • Captains Courageous
  • Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
  • Scent of a Woman
  • Smokin’ Aces

May 7th

  • Iron Man 3
  • Scissor Seven: season 2 — Netflix Anime 

May 8th

  • 18 regali — Netflix FIlm 
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — Netflix Family 
  • Dead to Me: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • The Eddy — Netflix Original 
  • The Hollow: season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Valeria — Netflix Original

May 10th

  • Gold

May 11th

  • Bordertown: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Have a Good Trip: Adventures of Psychedelics — Netflix Documentary 
  • Trial By Media — Netflix Documentary 

May 12th

  • True: Terrific Tales — Netflix Family 
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — Netflix Interactive Special 

May 13th

  • The Great Canadian Baking Show: season 3
  • The Wrong Missy — Netflix Film 

May 14th

  • Knightfall: season 2

May 15th

  • Chichipatos — Netflix Original 
  • I Love You, Stupid — Netflix Film 
  • Inhuman Resources — Netflix Original 
  • Magic for Humans: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: season 5 — Netflix Family 
  • White Lines — Netflix Original

May 16th

  • La reina de indias y el conquistador — Netflix Original 
  • This is the End

May 17th

  • Pacific Rim: Uprising

May 18th

  • The Big Flower Fight — Netflix Original 

May 19th

  • Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • Shrek
  • Sweet Magnolias — Netflix Original 

May 20th

  • Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — Netflix Documentary 
  • Rebelion de los Godinez — Netflix Film 

May 22nd

  • The 100: season 7
  • Control Z — Netflix Original 
  • History 101 — Netflix Original 
  • The Lovebirds — Netflix Film 
  • Selling Sunset: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: season 2 — Netflix Original 

May 23rd

  • Dynasty: season 3 — Netflix Original

May 24th

  • Heartland: season 13

May 25th

  • Ne Zha

May 26th

  • Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — Netflix Comedy Special 

May 27th

  • I’m No Longer Here — Netflix Film 

May 28th

  • Animal Kingdom: season 4
  • Dorohedoro — Netflix Anime 
  • La corazonada — Netflix Film 

May 29th

  • Space Force — Netflix Original 
  • Somebody Feed Phil: season 3 — Netflix Documentary 

May 31st

  • High Strung Free Dance

Comments