Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in May 2020

In May 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including the Netflix Originals Hollywood and Space Force, Shrek, Iron Man 3, season 7 of The 100 and so much more.
May 1st
- All Day and a Night — Netflix Film
- Almost Happy — Netflix Original
- Get in — Netflix Film
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — Netflix Family
- The Half Of It —Netflix Film
- Hollywood — Netflix Original
- Into the Night — Netflix Original
- Medici: The Magnificent: part 2 — Netflix Original
- Mrs. Serial Killer — Netflix Film
- Reckoning: season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future part II
- Bad Boys
- Balto
- Barely Lethal
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Dante’s Peak
- Das Boot: Director’s Cut
- Deadpool 2
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Gravity
- Happy Feet
- I Am Devine
- Masha and the Bear: season 4
- Non-Stop
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
- Rambo
- The Cold Light Of Day
- The Devil’s Own
- The Interpreter
- The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Thoroughbreds
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newar
- Tremors
- Turbo
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Warrior
May 5th
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — Netflix Comedy Special
May 6th
- The Adjustment Bureau
- Love Actually
- Scent of a Woman
- Ali G Indahouse
- The Big Lebowski
- Captains Courageous
- Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
- Scent of a Woman
- Smokin’ Aces
May 7th
- Iron Man 3
- Scissor Seven: season 2 — Netflix Anime
May 8th
- 18 regali — Netflix FIlm
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — Netflix Family
- Dead to Me: season 2 — Netflix Original
- The Eddy — Netflix Original
- The Hollow: season 2 — Netflix Family
- Valeria — Netflix Original
May 10th
- Gold
May 11th
- Bordertown: season 3 — Netflix Original
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures of Psychedelics — Netflix Documentary
- Trial By Media — Netflix Documentary
May 12th
- True: Terrific Tales — Netflix Family
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — Netflix Interactive Special
May 13th
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: season 3
- The Wrong Missy — Netflix Film
May 14th
- Knightfall: season 2
May 15th
- Chichipatos — Netflix Original
- I Love You, Stupid — Netflix Film
- Inhuman Resources — Netflix Original
- Magic for Humans: season 3 — Netflix Original
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: season 5 — Netflix Family
- White Lines — Netflix Original
May 16th
- La reina de indias y el conquistador — Netflix Original
- This is the End
May 17th
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
May 18th
- The Big Flower Fight — Netflix Original
May 19th
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — Netflix Comedy Special
- Shrek
- Sweet Magnolias — Netflix Original
May 20th
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — Netflix Documentary
- Rebelion de los Godinez — Netflix Film
May 22nd
- The 100: season 7
- Control Z — Netflix Original
- History 101 — Netflix Original
- The Lovebirds — Netflix Film
- Selling Sunset: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: season 2 — Netflix Original
May 23rd
- Dynasty: season 3 — Netflix Original
May 24th
- Heartland: season 13
May 25th
- Ne Zha
May 26th
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — Netflix Comedy Special
May 27th
- I’m No Longer Here — Netflix Film
May 28th
- Animal Kingdom: season 4
- Dorohedoro — Netflix Anime
- La corazonada — Netflix Film
May 29th
- Space Force — Netflix Original
- Somebody Feed Phil: season 3 — Netflix Documentary
May 31st
- High Strung Free Dance
