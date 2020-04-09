Rogers to continue waiving long distance fees, home internet data usage caps until June 30

Rogers is extending several of the measures it introduced in March to help Canadians amid the COVID-19 pandemic until June 30th.
The Toronto-based national carrier says that it will continue to waive long-distance voice calling fees for wireless, home phone and small businesses for Rogers, Fido and chatr customers until the end of June.
It will also continue to remove data usage caps for Rogers and Fido customers on limited home internet plans. Rogers says that it will still offer more flexible payment options for customers facing financial uncertainty due to COVID-19.
The carrier says that TV customers can continue to access a free rotating selection of channels including child-friendly, lifestyle, entertainment and multicultural channels.
“We’re focused on keeping our customers connected to what matters most to them. Whether that’s staying in touch with loved ones, being connected for digital learning, working from home in new ways or staying informed and entertained,” said Rogers CEO Joe Natale, in a press release.
Rogers notes that by waiving roaming fees from March 16th to April 30th, it helped more than 150,000 Canadians stay connected at no additional cost while they returned home.
The carrier recently launched a self-install program for internet and TV services to help customers stay connected while practicing physical distancing. It also partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada and Women’s Shelters Canada to keep communities connected.
Rogers has also adapted its Pro On-the-Go service because of COVID-19. Customers can get their phone set up within hours through contactless delivery in the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto area. Users will be able to get remote set-up support through the service.
Source: Rogers
