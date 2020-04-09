The Simpsons ‘Playdate with Destiny’ short to hit Disney+ on April 10

Disney has confirmed that The Simpsons animated short film Playdate with Destiny will hit Disney+ on April 10th.
The Maggie Simpson-led short debuted in theatres with Onward last month. Since Onward made its way to Disney+ last week, it makes sense that Disney would bring Playdate with Destiny to the streaming service as well.
Straight from the source. 👇
Maggie Simpson in “Playdate With Destiny” is coming April 10 to #DisneyPlus! #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/UqWEVKgBv6
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 9, 2020
Playdate with Destiny follows Maggie as she falls in love with Hudson, another baby on the playground. The 20th Century Fox-produced short sets up an April 19th episode of The Simpsons that will continue their story.
Beyond that, Playdate with Destiny is a particularly notable animated short to come out of the Disney fold, given that it went against what the entertainment giant normally does in theatres.
Typically, original animated shorts from up-and-coming filmmakers play before Pixar films. For example, the most recent Pixar short, the Oscar-winning Bao, released alongside 2018’s The Incredibles 2 and was directed by Toronto-raised Pixar animator Domee Shi.
The only exception to this tradition was 2017’s Coco, which debuted with sister company Disney Animation’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. However, Playdate with Destiny marked the first time that a Disney- or Pixar-produced animated short did not accompany a Pixar film.
Playdate with Destiny is the latest Disney release to come to Disney+ early during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the aforementioned Onward, Disney Animation’s Frozen 2 hit the service on March 17th in Canada — three months ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, Disney’s fantasy-adventure film Artemis Fowl will skip a theatrical release entirely and come to Disney+ at a yet-to-be-confirmed date. At least “a few more” Disney films might also come to Disney+ early, according to Disney executive chairman Bob Iger.
In other related news, Disney confirmed last week that it aims to have all episodes of The Simpsons streaming on Disney+ in their original aspect ratio by end of May. Further, the company revealed on April 8th that the streaming service has surpassed 50 million paid subscribers around the world.
Image credit: Disney
