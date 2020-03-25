Rogers launches self-install program for internet, TV services amid COVID-19

Rogers is launching a new self-installation program for its Ignite home internet packages and TV services to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
The move comes hand-in-hand with the company’s decision to temporarily stop its technicians from entering customer’s homes on March 25th. Rogers hopes to protect both its employees and its customers from COVID-19 this way.
In place of technicians, Rogers launched its new Ignite Self-Installation program. Customers can contact Rogers through phone, direct message or live chat to arrange no-contact delivery of an equipment kit. Rogers will deliver the kit to your door at no additional cost and will verify the network connection from outside the home.
Then, customers can sign-in to their ‘MyRogers’ account and download the Ignite WiFi Hub and/or Ignite TV apps to set up their services.
For those who don’t have a MyRogers account, Rogers says it will send users a registration email. Alternatively, users can access the registration web page from Rogers’ website.
The self-install process relies on online guides and videos hosted on Rogers’ website. Additionally, Rogers says that anyone who encounters issues can reach out to the carrier through live chat for help.
For the moment, Rogers’ self-install program is only available for Ignite internet and TV services. The telecom company says it’s working to bring self-install to Ignite Home Phone and Smart Home Monitoring as well.
Those interested can learn more about Ignite Self-Installation on Rogers’ website, or visit the company’s self-install and set up guides here.
