Leaked images show off OnePlus 8 ‘Clear’ case and screen protector

The Clear case images also give us another look at the new 'Glow' colour

Apr 7, 2020

3:10 PM EDT

OnePlus leaks have reached a fever pitch the last few days leakers publish more photos and the company itself shares details.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared more accessory photos to his Patreon page. The new case and screen protector leaks join another leak showing OnePlus’ new wireless charging stand.

Blass previously leaked eight cases that would launch alongside the new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones later this month. However, this new leak gives us a better look at the new ‘Clear’ case launching for the OnePlus 8. The pictures show both the ‘Glow’ and green variants of the OnePlus 8.

Along with the case images, Blass also shared pictures of an official OnePlus screen protector. It looks like it’s designed to match the curved edges present on the OnePlus 8’s display.

It remains to be seen how effective the screen protector will be. In my experience, putting screen protectors on phones with curved screens doesn’t work well. The curved glass usually messes with the adhesive on the screen protector. Hopefully, OnePlus can work around this issue with its screen protector.

Expect these accessories to launch alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro during the digital event on April 14th.

Image credit: Evan Blass

Source: Evan Blass

