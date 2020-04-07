Samsung patents phone with waterfall screen and borderless design

Samsung’s display division has applied to China’s CNIPA (Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration) to patent a phone with a borderless design.
According to the patent document, the screen extends halfway down the side of the handset. This applies to both the left and right of the display, as well as the top and bottom. This design is very similar to Huawei’s P40 Pro.
Also similar to the P40 Pro, the metal extends up on the corners, which should in theory help protect the phone from drops.
It’s notable that this design lacks a cutout for selfie cameras, which means Samsung is likely considering placing a camera underneath the device’s screen. Back in 2019, Oppo unveiled the world’s first under-screen selfie camera, so there’s a possibility the Samsung could be working on similar technology.
Given the rounded corners, this handset seems to be an S series smartphone and not a Note series device, though it’s impossible to know for sure. As always, it’s important to note that a patent filing doesn’t necessarily mean this technology will be featured in an upcoming Samsung smartphone.
Samsung Display applied for the patent back in July of 2019, and it was published on March 24th 2020. LetsGoDigital discovered the patent and the YouTuber Concept Creator made the above concepts based on the patent’s information.
Image Credit: Concept Creator
Source: LetsGoDigital
Comments