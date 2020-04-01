OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro cases shown off in new leak ahead of launch

More OnePlus 8 accessories have leaked, this time showing off several official cases for the new phones.
Evan Blass posted the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro case renders to his Patreon page. The new accessories join an earlier leak from Blass about OnePlus’ upcoming Bullets Wireless Z earbuds.
There are eight new cases in all — five for the OnePlus 8 and three for the 8 Pro. It’s possible there could be more cases, but the leak only shows eight.
The OnePlus 8 will have an official clear case, which is excellent news for anyone excited for the stunning ‘Glow’ colour shown in past leaks. Along with the clear case, OnePlus will bring back its famous ‘Sandstone’ texture in two new colours; ‘Sandstone Cyan’ and ‘Sandstone Purple.’
Further, there will be two black case variants for the OnePlus 8. The first is ‘Nylon,’ which looks like a fabric case similar to what Google offers for Pixel phones. The other is called ‘Karbon,’ which sports a carbon fibre-like texture.
Unfortunately, it looks like the OnePlus 8 Pro will have fewer options than the regular 8. Sandstone Cyan makes a return for the 8 Pro, as does the Karbon case. The one case accessory the 8 Pro has that the OnePlus 8 doesn’t is ‘Sandstone Black,’ which looks to be similar to previous OnePlus Sandstone cases.
Again, it’s possible OnePlus has more cases planned for these new phones that haven’t been leaked. We’ll know for sure when the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launch on April 14th.
