Here are the OnePlus 8, iPhone 9, and foldable Pixel patent leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are constantly leaking.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. Specifically, any smartphone leak that has occurred from March 28th to April 3rd.
In this third week of COVID-19 quarantine, we’ve seen plenty of leaks about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and some leaks about Apple’s upcoming entry-level iPhone.
Apple
Apple’s rumoured iPhone SE — also often called the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 9 — is expected to launch on April 15th.
iPhone 9 update 👀
Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.
Tentative dates:
– Announcement on April 15
– Shipments on April 22
Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change.
Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020
For more on the iPhone 9 announcement date, click here.
Apple’s online store accidentally updated a Belkin screen protector listing to state that it’s compatible with the 2020 version of the iPhone SE. This handset will reportedly feature a 4.7-inch screen, an A13 processor, 3GB of RAM and either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage.
For more on the iPhone SE updated version listing, click here.
OnePlus
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s official cases leaked before the phones’ eventual launch later this month. The cases come in clear, nylon and two sandstone texture variants, ‘Sandstone Cyan’ and ‘Sandstone Purple.’ There’s also a new ‘Karbon’ case, that sports a carbon-fibre like finish.
For more on the cases, click here.
Leaked renders of the OnePlous 8 show that the phone is coming out in a ‘Glow’ colour variant as well as black and green.
For more on the OnePlus 8 and the Glow colour, click here.
The OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch ‘Super Fluid Curved’ display with HDR10+ and 1400 nits of brightness. Additionally, the phone sports a 120Hz refresh rate and will feature improved haptics.
For more on the OnePlus 8 Pro display leak, click here.
Samsung
A reported image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+’s (or Note 20 Ultra) LED View Cover case mould leaked courtesy of Roland Quandt. From the model, it appears the handset’s camera placement will be the same as the S20 series. The mould also shows that the buttons are on the right side, which is different from the Note 10 series.
Here's a fun one. This is a mold for an inlay for the official Samsung Galaxy Note 11 (Plus) LED View Cover. (Ignore the markings and the aspect ratio could be a little off, too). pic.twitter.com/kAZEFmTXhB
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 31, 2020
For more on the Note 20+ mould, click here.
It looks like Google might be jumping on the flexible display bandwagon. A patent published by the tech giant indicates the company is also looking to patent a foldable device. The phone can bend in a way that features the screen next to the rear-facing camera sensor, according to the patent. The patent also outlines how the phone is able to fold at a 90-degree angle.
For more on the Google flexible display patent, click here.
Comments