Google patents smartphone with single flexible display

Google was granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that shows the Pixel team is working on a foldable device of their own.
The patent showcases a handset that uses a single flexible display that folds. Furthermore, the patent reads that the phone can fold like a reverse Galaxy Fold. In other words, the display can bend like a book. Additionally, users could fold it at a 90-degree angle like a tent.
Users could also fold it so a part of the display is on the back beside the camera, which will allow users to take selfies, even though there’s a single camera.
The patent was filed in Google back in May of 2019 and was first discovered by Patently Apple.
It’s important to note that not all patents come to fruition, and we may never see this smartphone come to light.
Source: Patently Apple
