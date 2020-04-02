Apple Store screen protector listing likely leaks new 4.7-inch iPhone SE name

There’s a strong possibility Apple could have plans to launch an updated version of the iPhone SE very soon.
A product listing for a Belkin screen protector in Apple’s online store was recently updated to include iPhone SE compatibility, as first reported by 9to5Mac. The glass display protector was previously only listed as being compatible with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. If the screen protector in question works with all three smartphones, that indicates the iPhone SE it references measures in at 4.7-inches. The original iPhone SE featured a small 4-inch screen.
Beyond the iPhone SE’s screen size, this listing doesn’t reveal anything else about the long-rumoured smartphone. Previous reports hinted Apple’s successor to the original iPhone SE would feature a 4.7-inch screen, an A13 processor, 3GB of RAM and either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone is also expected to adopt a look similar to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, including the classic Touch ID sensor and Home Button.
It’s unclear how much the smartphone will be priced in Canada, but the cost in the United States is rumoured to be $399 USD (roughly $564 CAD).
At the time of publication, the listing for the $49 CAD ‘Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protector’ is still active in both the U.S. and Canadian online Apple Store. The new iPhone SE is rumoured to be available in ‘White,’ ‘Black’ and ‘Product Red,’ according to 9to5Mac.
Of course, there’s a possibility this could just be an Apple Store listing mistake, though this is unlikely. It’s also worth noting previous rumours have suggested Apple is also working on a 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone. If accurate, this would mean Apple plans to release two entry-level iPhones. Apple’s 4.7-inch iPhone has previously been rumoured to be called the iPhone 9 and the iPhone SE 2.
Rumours point to orders for the new iPhone SE going live as early as Friday, April 2nd.
Source: 9to5Mac
