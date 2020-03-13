Disney is making dreams come true once again.
While its theme parks shutter, its streaming service Disney+ is in full swing.
Frozen 2, the follow-up to the number 1 animated movie of all time, is being released 3-months ahead of schedule. The movie will be available to stream in Canada on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 17th. South of the border will be able to watch this glory on Sunday, March 15th.
Disney stated the reason for this move was to give families “fun and joy during this challenging period.”
“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.
Disney recently announced that it amassed 26.5 million Disney+ worldwide subscribers. The streaming services costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
Source: Disney+
