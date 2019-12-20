Bell’s Boxing Week deals offer discounts on iPhone, Samsung and more

Montreal-based national carrier Bell has rolled out its Boxing Week deals, so if you’re looking to get some savings on devices, now is the time.
Similar to the company’s Black Friday sale, the Boxing Week deals are primarily on the financing of the device. Almost every phone is available for $0 upfront on 24-month financing plans. Customers pay an equal monthly payment, and that’s where the savings are, as some devices have reduced payments compared to the normal cost.
Below is a list of some of the best deals available from Bell.
- iPhone 11 — $0 down, $28.33 monthly payment (save $45.12) with Device Return Option
- iPhone XR — $0 down, $20.01 monthly payment (save $339.92)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ — $0 down, $21.28 monthly payment (save $855.29) with Device Return Option
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ — $0 down, $36.25 monthly payment (save $540.17) with Device Return Option
- iPhone XS — $0 down, $17.50 monthly payment (save $565) with Device Return Option
- Samsung Galaxy S10 — $0 down, $15.66 monthly payment (save $824.17) with Device Return Option
- Huawei P30 Pro — $0 down, $25.42 monthly payment (save $590) with Device Return Option
- LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen — $0 down, $20 monthly payment (save $620.16) with Device Return Option
- Google Pixel 4 XL — $0 down, $30 monthly payment (save $610.08) with Device Return Option
While most of the above deals are based on Bell’s Device Return option, which requires customers to either return the phone at the end of their two-year contract or pay a certain amount of money to keep the phone, those who’d rather not do the device return option can pay a higher monthly financing cost. For example, with the iPhone 11, customers would pay $40 per month for financing instead of $28.33 with a $280 Device Return option fee.
As for plans, Bell is offering the same suite as before: $75 10GB, $85 20GB and $125 50GB Unlimited options. These plans give you the specified amount of data at max speed followed by unlimited usage throttled at up to 512Kbps. Customers would select one of these plans and pay it plus the device financing cost on a monthly basis. There are subsidized monthly plan options as well, with pricing based on which device and plan tier you select.
Finally, it’s worth noting that both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are available from Bell for those interested, but neither device has a discount for Boxing Week.
You can check out all the deals here.
Comments