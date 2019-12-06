PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold successor both to sport 108-megapixel camera and 5x optical zoom

Fold successor expected to launch around the time as the S11

Dec 6, 2019

10:07 AM EST

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S11 will both reportedly sport multiple high-resolution cameras.

The rumour comes from a report from Bloomberg, which sources “people familiar with the company’s plan.” The rear of the Galaxy S11 will feature a 108-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide-angle lens, a time-of-flight sensor for depth and a 5x optical zoom lens.

Additionally, Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy Fold will sport the same cameras like the S11.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics developed its 5x zoom module, which started production earlier in 2019. Both Oppo and Huawei used Corephotonics, an Israeli, company for their zoom tech, which Samsung acquired earlier this year.

Samsung is expected to launch the S11 series in February, and the South Korean company will also reportedly reveal the upcoming Fold around the time of the S11’s launch, according to the leak.

Source: Bloomberg

Related Articles

News

Dec 5, 2019

4:04 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy A71 render leaks showing off Infinity-O display

News

Dec 3, 2019

2:30 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy A91 renders feature odd rectangular camera module

News

Dec 4, 2019

1:36 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy S11 rumoured to feature 8K video recording

Comments