Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S11 will both reportedly sport multiple high-resolution cameras.
The rumour comes from a report from Bloomberg, which sources “people familiar with the company’s plan.” The rear of the Galaxy S11 will feature a 108-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide-angle lens, a time-of-flight sensor for depth and a 5x optical zoom lens.
Additionally, Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy Fold will sport the same cameras like the S11.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics developed its 5x zoom module, which started production earlier in 2019. Both Oppo and Huawei used Corephotonics, an Israeli, company for their zoom tech, which Samsung acquired earlier this year.
Samsung is expected to launch the S11 series in February, and the South Korean company will also reportedly reveal the upcoming Fold around the time of the S11’s launch, according to the leak.
Source: Bloomberg
