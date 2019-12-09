Samsung’s Galaxy S11+ will reportedly feature a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S11+’s battery has been spotted on the South Korean certification database, SafetyKorea, showing off that the device likely features a 5,000mAh capacity.
The battery features the model number ‘EB-BG988ABY,’ which will likely be for the Galaxy S11+, according to GalaxyClub, which first spotted the listing. Further, the listing indicates that the phone has a typical capacity of 5,000mAh and a rated capacity of 4,855mAh. However, the standard battery is what the manufacturer usually lists their phone as featuring.
In comparison with Samsung’s previous flagships, the Note 10+ and Note 10+ G both sport a 4,300mAh battery and the S10 5G features a 4,500mAh power source. Oddly enough, the Galaxy M20, a mid-range handset, features a 5,000mAh battery.
Asus’ ZenFone 6 includes a 5,000mAh power source, and ROG Phone II sports a 6,000mAh battery. That said, this isn’t typical for flagships.
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ will reportedly launch in February, alongside the S11e and the S11.
Source: GalaxyClub
