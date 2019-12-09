PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung’s Galaxy S11+ will reportedly feature a 5,000mAh battery

Dec 9, 2019

12:48 PM EST

0 comments

Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S11+’s battery has been spotted on the South Korean certification database, SafetyKorea, showing off that the device likely features a 5,000mAh capacity.

The battery features the model number ‘EB-BG988ABY,’ which will likely be for the Galaxy S11+, according to GalaxyClub, which first spotted the listing. Further, the listing indicates that the phone has a typical capacity of 5,000mAh and a rated capacity of 4,855mAh. However, the standard battery is what the manufacturer usually lists their phone as featuring.

In comparison with Samsung’s previous flagships, the Note 10+ and Note 10+ G both sport a 4,300mAh battery and the S10 5G features a 4,500mAh power source. Oddly enough, the Galaxy M20, a mid-range handset, features a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus’ ZenFone 6 includes a 5,000mAh power source, and ROG Phone II sports a 6,000mAh battery. That said, this isn’t typical for flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ will reportedly launch in February, alongside the S11e and the S11.

Source: GalaxyClub

Related Articles

News

Dec 2, 2019

7:04 AM EST

‘Console quality’ Dynasty Warriors mobile game in the works

News

Dec 2, 2019

5:47 PM EST

Netflix testing new menu with shuffle, remove ‘Continue Watching’ options on Android

News

Dec 5, 2019

4:00 AM EST

Vivaldi launches second beta on Android with new features and bug fixes

News

Aug 30, 2019

12:35 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S11 rumoured to sport four different storage models

Comments