Foodora partners with LCBO to deliver alcohol in Toronto

Toronto is the latest Canadian city to get on-demand delivery for LCBO products through Foodora.
The Berlin, Germany-based company launched its LCBO delivery partnership in Ottawa earlier this year. Now it’s expanding to Toronto exclusively through Foodora.
Foodora says that on-demand LCBO delivery will be available between Monday through Sunday from 10am to 10pm. Further, there will be a flat $6 delivery fee in Toronto, as per Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) guidelines.
The Foodora delivery radius for the LCBO covers downtown Toronto — you can check either the mobile app or Foodora’s website to see if you fall within the delivery zone.
To order from the LCBO through Foodora, scroll through the ‘menu’ on the Foodora Android or iOS app, or on the website. This menu is a curated list of popular beer, cider wine, spirits and ‘ready-to-drink’ offerings.
Foodora says customers can expect delivery within 60 minutes of placing an order.
Additionally, Foodora deliverers delivering from the LCBO in Toronto are Smart Serve-certified.
They will follow the LCBO’s service mandate, check the recipient’s ID and refuse to provide alcohol to minors or intoxicated adults and those who appear to be purchasing alcohol for either of those individuals. If the recipient refuses to produce ID or falls into any of the other categories, Foodora will cancel the delivery and charge a $20 restocking fee.
