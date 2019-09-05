Canada among limited number of countries to get Pixel 4 ‘Motion Sense’ feature

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4 will feature a Soli radar chip that powers its Motion Sense functionality. Motion Sense will let users skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence the phone calls by waving their hand.
Google also mentioned that only certain countries will get Motion Sense. Thanks to the now removed, Best Buy U.S. landing page, we know which countries will get the feature.
Motion Sense will only work in Canada, the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Taiwan and most European countries. The feature will not function in Japan.
Best Buy even put a link to a page for additional information that isn’t yet live.
It’s currently unclear what Motion Sense gestures support. However, we know that “not all phone features are controlled by Motion Sense.” We’ve also seen the LG G8 ThinQ’s Air Motion that also featured touchless commands. While it’s a neat party trick, it’s not a necessary or very useful functionality.
We’ll have to wait until October to see if the Pixel 4’s Motion Sense is a real selling point for the phone.
Image credit: XDA Developers
Source: XDA Developers
Comments