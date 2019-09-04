Go camping and cook curries with your Pokémon in Sword and Shield

During its most recent Direct, Nintendo announced new Pokémon and features coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield.
First off, players can now go camping with their Pokémon to increase how much they like you.
You can also join your friends’ camps and view their Pocket Monsters. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to visit other players’ Pokémon Camps.
Further, you can cook different curries with more than 100 different varieties and ingredients. Trainers can try and cook all the different recipes to complete their Curry Dex.
Customizing your look started with Pokémon X and Y, but Sword and Shield takes this concept a step further. Now you’ll be able to customize your character’s outerwear, gloves and even put on make-up.
Last but not least, the Direct revealed two new Pokémon. Polteageist is a Ghost-type Pokémon that hides in a teacup and Cramorant, a Water, Flying-type comes with a cool new ability.
When Cramorant uses the moves Dive or Surf, it grabs food in its beak and if it gets damaged it shoots out what it picked up. This ability is called Gulp Missile.
Last but not least, there are League Cards, which are new in-game playing cards that can be shared between players. The League Cards feature the player’s avatar and appear at the beginning of a battle.
Pokémon Sword and Shield launches on November 15th.
