Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Innovation Minister says Comp Bureau, CRTC spat must result in more competition at all costs
- Apple cuts HomePod price to $399 in Canada
- Android Q Beta 2 available now with stability improvements, new features
- Next Canadian emergency public Alert Ready test is happening May 8th
- Bell is preemptively contacting customers that may be affected by the GPS rollover
- Bell, Virgin to charge $10 fee when changing rate plans during billing cycle
- Bell’s Crave streaming service now streams in 1080p on iOS, Android and Xbox One
- CCTS mid-year report shows 44 percent year-over-year increase in telecom complaints
- Driving the Acura RDX: What we do while waiting for the future of driving
- CRTC calls for clarity from Competition Bureau regarding mobile wireless market proceeding
- Google is no longer selling the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL in Canada
- Huawei P30 Pro Camera Hands-on: Rewriting all the rules?
- Cogeco to increase some internet plans by $2 per month on May 1st
- Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in April
- Xplornet now offering unlimited broadband data plans starting at $60 per month
- Xplornet now offering unlimited broadband data plans starting at $60 per month
Comments