Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.
This March, highlights include full coverage of the NFL Combine, the latest installment of ‘El Clasico’ between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, all of the games from UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as well as the launch of the new MLS season and Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 matchups.
Below is a list of all the content hitting the platform in March.
April 1st
WTA
Monterrey: Abierto GNP Seguros
Charleston: Volvo Car Open
April 2nd
Serie A (Italy)
Milan vs. Udinese
Cagliari vs. Juventus
La Liga: Villarreal vs. Barcelona
April 6th
La Liga
Real Madrid vs. Eibar
Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
Serie A (Italy): Juventus vs. Milan
April 7th
Serie A (Italy): Inter Milan vs. Atalanta
April 8th
WTA
Bogota: Claro Open Colsanitas
Lugano: Samsung Open presented by Corner
April 9th
UEFA Champions League – Quarterfinals
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
Liverpool vs. Porto
April 11th
UEFA Europa League – Quarterfinals
Arsenal vs. Napoli
Benfica vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Slavia Praha vs. Chelsea
Villarreal vs. Valencia
April 13th
Serie A (Italy)
SPAL vs. Juventus
Milan vs. Lazio
La Liga: Sevilla vs. Real Betis
Golden Boy Promotions (Boxing): Jaime Munguia vs. Dennis Hogan
April 14th
Serie A (Italy): Frosinone vs. Inter Milan
La Liga: Leganes v Real Madrid
April 16th
UEFA Champions League – Quarterfinals
Juventus vs. Ajax
Barcelona vs. Manchester United
April 17th
UEFA Champions League – Quarterfinals
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspurs
Porto vs. Liverpool
April 18th
UEFA Europa League – Quarterfinals
Chelsea vs. Slavia Praha
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Benfica
Napoli vs. Arsenal
Valencia vs. Villareal
April 19th
UEFA Europa League: Semifinal Draw
April 20th
Serie A (Italy)
Parma vs. Milan
Juventus vs. Fiorentina
Inter Milan vs. Roma
Matchroom UK (Boxing): Dave Allen vs. Lucas Browne & Dereck Chisora vs. Senad Gashi
April 21st
La Liga
Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad
Ligue 1:
PSG vs. Monaco
April 22nd
WTA
Anning: 2019 Kunming Open
Stuttgart: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Istanbul: TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup
April 24th
La Liga
Deportivo Alaves vs. Barcelona
Getafe vs. Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia
April 25th
NFL: 2019 NFL Draft – Day 1
April 26th
NFL: 2019 NFL Draft – Day 2
Matchroom USA (Boxing): Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Jaun Francisco Estrada
Matchroom Italy: Fabio Turchi vs. Jean Jacques Olivier
Combate America (MMA): Reinas del Combate
April 27th
NFL: 2019 NFL Draft – Day 3
Serie A (Italy): Inter Milan vs. Juventus
Bellator 220: Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch & Ilima Macfarlane vs. Veta Arteaga
World Boxing Super Series: Regis Prograis vs. Kiryl Relikh & Nonito Donaire vs. Zolani Tete
Coupe de France: TBC vs. TBC (Final)
April 28th
La Liga:
Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid
Barcelona vs. Levante
Serie A (Italy): Torino v Milan
April 29th
WTA
Prague: J&T Banka Prague Open
Rabat: Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem
April 30th
UEFA Champions League: TBC vs. TBC (Semifinals)
