Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in April

Apr 1, 2019

1:36 PM EDT

0 comments

DAZN

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.

This March, highlights include full coverage of the NFL Combine, the latest installment of ‘El Clasico’ between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, all of the games from UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as well as the launch of the new MLS season and Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 matchups.

Below is a list of all the content hitting the platform in March.

April 1st

WTA
Monterrey: Abierto GNP Seguros
Charleston: Volvo Car Open

April 2nd

Serie A (Italy)
Milan vs. Udinese
Cagliari vs. Juventus

La Liga: Villarreal vs. Barcelona

April 6th

La Liga
Real Madrid vs. Eibar
Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid

Serie A (Italy): Juventus vs. Milan

April 7th

Serie A (Italy): Inter Milan vs. Atalanta

April 8th

WTA
Bogota: Claro Open Colsanitas
Lugano: Samsung Open presented by Corner

April 9th

UEFA Champions League – Quarterfinals
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
Liverpool vs. Porto

April 11th

UEFA Europa League – Quarterfinals
Arsenal vs. Napoli
Benfica vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Slavia Praha vs. Chelsea
Villarreal vs. Valencia

April 13th

Serie A (Italy)
SPAL vs. Juventus
Milan vs. Lazio

La Liga: Sevilla vs. Real Betis
Golden Boy Promotions (Boxing): Jaime Munguia vs. Dennis Hogan

April 14th

Serie A (Italy): Frosinone vs. Inter Milan
La Liga: Leganes v Real Madrid

April 16th

UEFA Champions League – Quarterfinals
Juventus vs. Ajax
Barcelona vs. Manchester United

April 17th

UEFA Champions League – Quarterfinals
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspurs
Porto vs. Liverpool

April 18th

UEFA Europa League – Quarterfinals
Chelsea vs. Slavia Praha
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Benfica
Napoli vs. Arsenal
Valencia vs. Villareal

April 19th

UEFA Europa League: Semifinal Draw

April 20th

Serie A (Italy)
Parma vs. Milan
Juventus vs. Fiorentina
Inter Milan vs. Roma

Matchroom UK (Boxing): Dave Allen vs. Lucas Browne & Dereck Chisora vs. Senad Gashi

April 21st

La Liga
Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad

Ligue 1:
PSG vs. Monaco

April 22nd

WTA
Anning: 2019 Kunming Open
Stuttgart: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Istanbul: TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup

April 24th

La Liga
Deportivo Alaves vs. Barcelona
Getafe vs. Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia

April 25th

NFL: 2019 NFL Draft – Day 1

April 26th

NFL: 2019 NFL Draft – Day 2
Matchroom USA (Boxing): Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Jaun Francisco Estrada
Matchroom Italy: Fabio Turchi vs. Jean Jacques Olivier
Combate America (MMA): Reinas del Combate

April 27th

NFL: 2019 NFL Draft – Day 3
Serie A (Italy): Inter Milan vs. Juventus
Bellator 220: Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch & Ilima Macfarlane vs. Veta Arteaga
World Boxing Super Series: Regis Prograis vs. Kiryl Relikh & Nonito Donaire vs. Zolani Tete
Coupe de France: TBC vs. TBC (Final)

April 28th

La Liga:
Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid
Barcelona vs. Levante

Serie A (Italy): Torino v Milan

April 29th

WTA
Prague: J&T Banka Prague Open
Rabat: Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem

April 30th

UEFA Champions League: TBC vs. TBC (Semifinals)

