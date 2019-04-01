Cogeco to increase some internet plans by $2 per month on May 1st

Canadian telecom and media company Cogeco is increasing the prices of its internet services by $2 CAD per month as of May 1st.
According to a notice on its website, the company said that rates are increasing “to meet our commitment to providing you with our highest-quality services.”
Customers are asked to check their invoice or login to their Cogeco ‘My Account’ in order to view the rate increase on their bill.
“If you are currently enjoying one of our guaranteed rate promotions, rest assured that your monthly promotional rate will remain unchanged until the end of your promotion period,” Cogeco writes in the notice. “The adjusted rate will apply once your promotional period has ended.”
Rates for the following internet plans will increase by $2 CAD per month: UltraFibre 15, Fibre 15 Max, UltraFibre 40, UltraFibre 40 Unlimited, UltraFibre 60, UltraFibre 60 Unlimited, UltraFibre 120, UltraFibre 120 Unlimited.
More recently, Toronto-based national carrier Rogers also confirmed it was increasing internet rates for some customers by $3 per month. Rogers indicated changes will take effect on April 1st, or the first billing date after.
Rogers said Canadians are using “more data on more devices to stream, work, and stay connected,” as the reason for the price increase.
Source: Cogeco Via: DSLReports
