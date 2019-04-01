CRTC calls for clarity from Competition Bureau regarding information on mobile wireless market proceeding

In response to the letter submitted by the Competition Bureau Commissioner, the CRTC seeks clarity and requests “refining” specific information for it to use in its review of mobile wireless services in Canada.
In his March 8th letter, the Competition Bureau Commissioner Matthew Boswell proposed the Competition Bureau will conduct an economic analysis to determine competition with respect to the Canadian mobile wireless market. It asked the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to “issue a request for information to wireless service providers.”
“The information sought by the Commissioner consists of highly detailed information to be provided on a very granular level and covering a broad range of subjects over a significant period of time,” the CRTC writes in its response to the Competition Bureau.
“Accordingly, it may be appropriate that the Commissioner explore ways to further tailor the information sought; for example, by focusing on information that is more recent,” the CRTC said.
The Commission asks that Boswell refine the information he is seeking so that it can “effectively address the competition issues relevant to this proceeding.”
The CRTC also asks that “in the alternative,” Boswell elaborates how the information will allow him to “provide the CRTC with important economic evidence to assist it in assessing the state of competition across various Canadian wireless markets and how certain policy changes would likely affect outcomes in those markets.”
The March 25th letter to Boswell “requests a response” by April 1st.
The CRTC launched the review of the mobile wireless market on February 28th to determine whether further action is required to improve choice and affordability for Canadians.”
Canadian carriers and those wishing to participate in the proceeding have until May 15th to make interventions and can make further comments by October 23rd. The hearing will begin on January 13th, 2020 at 9 am.
Source: CRTC
