Xplornet now offering unlimited data plans starting at $60 per month

Xplornet has announced new affordable unlimited broadband data plans for consumers across Canada.
Starting today, both existing and new Xplornet customers can purchase plans ranging from $59.99 to $99.99 per month. The plans are powered by Xplornet’s 4G LTE and WiMAX fixed broadband network which uses the company’s licensed 3500 MHz spectrum.
“Rural Canadians want unlimited data at affordable prices, without compromising speed,” said Allison Lenehan, president and CEO of Xplornet. “Historically, rural Canadians had to choose if they wanted faster speeds or unlimited data. We believe rural Canadians should not have to compromise on the quality of their Internet service. That’s the plan.”
Source: Xplornet
