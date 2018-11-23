Image leaks of Pixel 3 Lite side by side with the Pixel 3

Concept designer Ben Geskin has revealed an image that shows off the Google Pixel 3 side by side with the tech giant’s rumoured budget handset ‘Sargo.’
Though it’s difficult to tell from the image, the Pixel 3 is on the right and the budget handset is on the left. The budget smartphone looks like it features thicker bottom and top bezels as well as slightly thicker side bezels. It’s also hard to see, but the budget device appears to feature a single front-facing shooter, whereas the Pixel 3 features two front-facing selfie cameras.
“Sargo” and Pixel 3 pic.twitter.com/MPETnj3BgL
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) November 23, 2018
The leaked image is likely based on the Pixel 3 Lite image sourced from Rozetked, the Russian blog that originally leaked the budget handset.
The rumoured ‘Pixel 3 Lite’ reportedly features a 5.56-inch IPS LCD display with a 2,220 x 1,090 pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 2,915mAh battery.
Google is expected to announce the budget Pixel handset in the first half of 2019.
