LG trademarks ‘Flex,’ ‘Foldi’ and ‘Duplex’ for possible foldable smartphone

Nov 23, 2018

9:19 AM EST

Earlier this week, LG applied to register three new brand names with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The three applications — Flex, Foldi and Duplex — as well as the fact that they’re categorized as Class 9 trademarks, a category that includes smartphones, suggests LG may plan to use them in conjunction with the release of its upcoming foldable display smartphone.

According to a recent tweet from leaker Evan Blass, LG will unveil its foldable smartphone at CES 2019, which is slated to start on Tuesday, January 8th.

Should LG decide to use Flex in the naming of its foldable smartphone, it will be in good company; a recent report from the Wall Street Journal suggests Samsung will market its upcoming foldable smartphone as the Samsung Galaxy Flex when it launches sometime next year.

Source: LetsGoDigital Via: Engadget

