News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Nov 11, 2018

7:39 AM EST

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Toronto is out of the running for Amazon’s HQ2, says report [Read here]
  • iPad Pro (2018) Review: More than a tablet, less than a computer [Read here]
  • Videotron’s Fizz Mobile opens beta program to all Quebec, Ottawa residents [Read here]
  • TekSavvy, Distributel among group requesting CRTC review wholesale broadband rules [Read here]
  • Best Buy Canada goes live with ‘Black Friday Early Release’ deals [Read here]
  • Kids Help Phone expands crisis text support service across Canada [Read here]
  • Samsung reveals new ‘Infinity Flex Display’ for its foldable smartphone [Read here]
  • Surface Pro 6 Review: The future is stuck in the past [Read here]
  • Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet available in Canada, costs $199.99 [Read here]
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: A new challenger for the crown [Read here]
  • Telus adds 109,000 postpaid subscribers in Q3 2018 [Read here]
  • Vidéotron adds 41,500 subscribers in Q3 2018 [Read here]
  • Facebook Dating is now available in Canada [Read here]
  • Bell launches $100 million trademark infringement suit against Videotron [Read here]
  • Details of approximately 4,500 legal cannabis orders have been compromised [Read here]
  • A look at Apple’s new Mac mini: decent power in a tiny body [Read here]
  • 86% of Canadians own a smartphone, says CTA report [Read here]
  • Xplore Mobile accepting new subscribers on November 14th, 2018 [Read here]

