Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet available in Canada, costs $199.99

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet is now available for purchase in Canada.
Currently available through Amazon Canada’s website, the tablet starts at $199.99 and comes in two colours — black and marine blue. It also comes in two storage sizes, 32GB and 64GB. However, the 64GB is only available in the black colour, and it raises the price to $239.99.
If you need more storage, you can expand it with up to a 256GB microSD card.
On top of that, the HD 10 is Amazon’s biggest tablet yet. Clocking in with a 10.1-inch screen, the 1080p display is Full HD with over 2 million pixels.
On the inside, the HD 10 has a 1.8GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. Furthermore, Amazon says the tablet last up to 10 hours on a charge.
While the specs might not wow, the tablet is a great value option. It’s a perfect choice for kids or as a media consumption device.
Amazon continues to play up this angle for its Fire line of tablets by including the ‘For You’ section in the HD 10. For You is a page on the home screen that provides a personalized list of content that helps users quickly get back to the content they enjoy.
Additionally, For You learns what customers enjoy and recommends shows, music and more.
You can get the Fire HD 10 from Amazon’s website here. If you’re looking for a smaller tablet, Amazon also offers the Fire HD 8 and the Fire 7.
Comments