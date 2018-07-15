News
PREVIOUS|

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Jul 15, 2018

7:18 AM EDT

0 comments

The OnePlus 6 in 'Red'

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Why I chose a Surface Book and not a MacBook [Read here]
  • Redesigned Google Pay web client now available in Canada [Read here]
  • Jabra Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t Active Review: Beating Appleâ€™s AirPods [Read here]
  • Netflixâ€™s Smart Downloads feature aims to make managing downloaded content easier [Read here]
  • Netflix to tape Montreal Just for Laughs festival as part of $500 million Netflix Canada venture [Read here]
  • 3 Canadian developers look back on 10 years of Appleâ€™s App Store [Read here]
  • Amazon to build new fulfilment centre in Ottawa, set to create 600 jobs [Read here]
  • Canadian pre-orders for Microsoftâ€™s Surface Go launch July 10 starting at $502.55 [Read here]
  • Red OnePlus 6 is now available in Canada [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile is cutting lost or stolen phone replacements from its phone protection plan [Read here]
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ to feature five cameras [Read here]
  • Government docs indicate Netflix spends more on scripted English Canadian content than Bell Media [Read here]
  • Bell Media acquires psychological horror series Castle Rock [Read here]

    • Related Articles

    News

    Jul 13, 2018

    2:58 PM EDT

    SkipTheDishes delivering free ice cream cones in Toronto this weekend

    News

    Jul 13, 2018

    7:00 PM EDT

    Three Canadian producers team up with new artists for a Samsung Studio Session

    Business

    Jul 13, 2018

    2:44 PM EDT

    CRTC establishes network quality framework for basic internet service rollout

    Comments