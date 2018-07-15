Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.Why I chose a Surface Book and not a MacBook [Read here]Redesigned Google Pay web client now available in Canada [Read here]Jabra Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t Active Review: Beating Appleâ€™s AirPods [Read here]Netflixâ€™s Smart Downloads feature aims to make managing downloaded content easier [Read here]Netflix to tape Montreal Just for Laughs festival as part of $500 million Netflix Canada venture [Read here]3 Canadian developers look back on 10 years of Appleâ€™s App Store [Read here]Amazon to build new fulfilment centre in Ottawa, set to create 600 jobs [Read here]Canadian pre-orders for Microsoftâ€™s Surface Go launch July 10 starting at $502.55 [Read here]Red OnePlus 6 is now available in Canada [Read here]Freedom Mobile is cutting lost or stolen phone replacements from its phone protection plan [Read here]Samsung Galaxy S10+ to feature five cameras [Read here]Government docs indicate Netflix spends more on scripted English Canadian content than Bell Media [Read here]Bell Media acquires psychological horror series Castle Rock [Read here]
