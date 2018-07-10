OnePlus’ latest smartphone, the OnePlus 6, is now available in a striking new ‘Red’ colour.
Announced last week, the new colour is available when customers upgrade to the $769 CAD model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Canadian consumers can buy the new model from the company’s online store, accessible via oneplus.com.
As with most OnePlus-related product launches, the initial stock is likely to be limited.
To see more photos of the new red colour, check out the original announcement post we published.
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless is also back in stock. The company sold through all of its initial Bullets Wireless stock almost immediately after putting them on sale.
Comments