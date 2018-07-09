Bell Media acquires psychological horror series Castle Rock

CraveTV and Space have acquired Castle Rock, a psychological horror series, produced by J.J. Abrams and based off of the Stephen King universe.
#CastleRock is coming to @CraveTVCanada July 25 https://t.co/4bDeJihtmD
— CraveTV PR (@CraveTV_PR) July 9, 2018
The new series launches on July 25th with a three-episode premiere event starting at 9pm ET on Space and CraveTV. Afterwards, the 10-episode, one-hour series will roll out weekly on Wednesdays starting on August 1st at 10pm ET.
The show stars Andre Holland from Moonlight, Melanie Lynskey from Togetherness and Bill Skarsgård from IT.
Castle Rock uses characters and themes from some of King’s best-loved novels, and is placed in the fictional town of Castle Rock, in the state of Maine. King has featured the town in novels such as, Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things.
The show is widely distributed by Warner Bros. and is a Hulu original.
Image Credit: IMDB
