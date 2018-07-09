News
PREVIOUS|

Redesigned Google Pay web client now available in Canada

Hello white space!

Jul 9, 2018

8:48 AM EDT

0 comments

Google Pay's new web client

Google has started rolling out its updated Google Pay web client to users in Canada.

The redesigned website brings the client in line with the company’s new Material Design look. In short, expect a lot of white space and ample use of Google’s new Product Sans typeface.

The desktop client allows users to browse their recent transaction history, manage any subscriptions they may have active, as well as review and edit their credit card and address information. In the U.S., it’s also possible to use Google Pay to send and receive peer-to-peer money transfers.

As with Google’s past rollouts, it looks like this one is staggered, so be patient if you don’t see the new client immediately.

Via: Android Police

Related Articles

News

May 8, 2018

11:25 AM EDT

You can now add Simplii bank cards to Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay

News

Jul 6, 2018

1:03 PM EDT

Google updates Inbox email app to support iPhone X notch

News

May 17, 2018

3:38 PM EDT

Google pay is getting mobile tickets and actions integration

News

Jul 6, 2018

3:55 PM EDT

Android P has an option to disable vibrate for notifications

Comments