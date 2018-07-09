Redesigned Google Pay web client now available in Canada

Google has started rolling out its updated Google Pay web client to users in Canada.
The redesigned website brings the client in line with the company’s new Material Design look. In short, expect a lot of white space and ample use of Google’s new Product Sans typeface.
The desktop client allows users to browse their recent transaction history, manage any subscriptions they may have active, as well as review and edit their credit card and address information. In the U.S., it’s also possible to use Google Pay to send and receive peer-to-peer money transfers.
As with Google’s past rollouts, it looks like this one is staggered, so be patient if you don’t see the new client immediately.
