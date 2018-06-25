The University of Alberta has received approximately $500,000 in funding for a connected vehicle privacy program.
The funding is part of Transport Canada’s newly announced ‘Advance Connectivity and Automation in the Transportation System’ program.
“Connected and automated vehicles are reshaping the sector, and University of Alberta experts are leading research into these technologies to help us build more sustainable and resilient communities,” said David Turpin, the president and vice chancellor for the University of Alberta, in the same June 25th media release.
According to a June 25th, 2018 media release, Transport Canada’s $2.9 million fund is intended to help “Canadian jurisdictions prepare for connected and automated vehicles.”
“Connected and automated vehicle technology has immense potential and will have a tremendous impact on our transportation system,” said Marc Garneau, federal transport minister, in the same June 25th media release.
The federal government accepted project proposals between September 28th 2017 and November 30, 2017, and all funded projects are expected to be completed by March 31st, 2022.
Projects are expected to improve Canada’s regulatory, policy and technical framework regarding connected and autonomous vehicles.
Transport Canada is currently working with members of the United Nations to develop the appropriate guidelines needed to regulate and safely deploy connected car features.
Additionally, Transport Canada and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) are working together to “develop a coherent national approach” that will facilitate the deployment of connected vehicle systems across the country.
Source: Transport Canada
