Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10, Pixel 3 XL and Sony XZ2 Premium rumours from last week

From Google to Samsung, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last couple of days. The leaks below encompass news from June 16th to June 22nd.
Samsung
Images of an alleged cancelled foldable Samsung smartphone have surfaced online. The device is dubbed ‘Project V’ and was rather thick with a thinner screen that flips out.
An image of a device that could possibly be the Galaxy S10 has surfaced online. The phone features almost no bezels, a curved display and lacks any sensors including a selfie shooter.
A Samsung patent was published this week revealing a full display Samsung device with magnetic strips. The snap on strips allow users to replace any side of the frame if the phone ever gets damaged.
A new image of the Google Pixel 3 XL has surfaced online. The image showcases the handset’s single rear-facing camera.
Motorola
Images of the Motorola One Power have surfaced online telling us more about the device. It features an iPhone X-style notch, a dual rear-camera setup and lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Sony
The Xperia XZ2 Premium is a Sony smartphone coming out sometime this summer. Several images taken by a XZ2 Premium have emerged online that show off a good idea of what one can expect from the Premium’s camera.
