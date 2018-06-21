News
Samsung patent shows phone with four magnetic snap-on sides

A number of phone manufacturers have attempted to build a completely bezelless smartphone. Recently, Oppo unveiled the Find X and Vivo revealed the NEX S, both devices with very minimum bezels. Now, Lets Go Digital discovered a Samsung patent showing off a device with magnetic bezels.

The magnetic snaps will be on all four sides of the device. The magnetic frame also has a U-shaped coupling that allows the frames to snap with one another for extra strength. The benefit to the design allows the user to replace any side of the frame if damaged.

A smartphone design likes this creates a device with almost a 100 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Samsung could apply this technique to smartphones, TVs, monitors and other electronic devices with a display.

The South Korean phone maker filed this patent on August 24th, 2017 and the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) approved it on June 21st, 2018. Samsung titled the patent ‘Display device and frame member.’

A frame smartphone like this brings to question, where will Samsung place all of the sensors and front-facing camera.

