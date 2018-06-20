Sometime this summer, Sony plans to release its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ2 Premium, in Canada.
While the company has yet to announce a definitive release date and issue review units to publications like MobileSyrup, several sample images shot with the XZ2 Premium’s dual rear-facing Motion Eye camera have appeared online. The photos were reportedly shot with a pre-production unit, so bear in mind that any photographs taken with a final unit could look different, if not better, from what’s on display here.
That said, the images provide a fairly good idea of what one can expect from the XZ2 Premium’s main camera. The two nighttime shots between this paragraph — which show scenes from Kyoto, Japan — standout in particular. When Sony announced the XZ2 Premium earlier this year, the company noted the phone’s main camera sensor will have an ISO celling of 512,000, a new high for a smartphone camera sensor. A high ISO setting allows a camera to better capture low light scenes. However, the result is that a lot of digital noise can make its way into a shot.
That’s what we see on display with the two Kyoto shots from the Xperia XZ2 Premium. While there’s a lot of detail in the shots — the one shot of one of the city’s famous downtown shopping arcades is particularly impressive on that front — there’s also a lot of unattractive noise as well. It’s particularly noticeable when zooming in on some of the faces in the crowd. Compared to the nighttime shots taken with the P20 Pro, which features an innovative night mode that combines several multiple second long exposures into a single image, the nighttime shots from the Xperia XZ2 don’t look as impressive.
Moreover, like a lot of other smartphone cameras, the XZ2 appears to over sharpen images. The depth of field effect produced by the camera also has a strange wormy quality to it (seen in the image above).
As I mentioned at the start of this article, we’re looking at photos shot with a pre-production unit, so there’s still room for improvement. At the moment, however, the Xperia XZ2 looks to take decent, but not great, photographs.
Via: GSMArena
Comments