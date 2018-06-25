News
Recent leaks have revealed quite a bit about the upcoming Google Pixel 3 series.

According to reports, the Pixel 3 XL sports a notched 6.2-inch Full HD display. Further, the phone allegedly features a front-facing dual camera setup flanking the earpiece within the notch. Leaks also indicate the handset will continue to use a bottom bezel that holds the phone’s speaker. On the rear, the phone will continue to feature a single-rear facing camera with a fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 is expected to feature a 5.3-inch display and lack the notch. Other than a dual-camera setup, the front of the device looks similar to the Pixel 2 with smaller bezels.

As for internal specs, the phone reportedly features a Snapdragon 845 chipset and runs Android P, however, that’s the only rumour we have regarding the internals of either device. Previous reports also indicate the phones will continue to sport Active Edge and may have wireless charging.

Two months ago I asked “what do you want to see in the Google Pixel 3/3XL?

With all we now know about the Google Pixel 3 — at least according to rumours — what do y0u think of the Google Pixel 3 series?  Do the images and leaked information interest you? Are you waiting for more concrete specs? Or is that Pixel 3 XL having a notch just a little too much for you.

