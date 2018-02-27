News
Pokémon Go Community Day takes place March 25th and features Bulbasaur

Feb 27, 2018

5:18 PM EST

Pokémon Go Bulbasaur

Niantic’s Pokémon Go team has revealed information regarding its third Pokémon Go Community Day event.

The event takes place on March 25th and it’ll feature Pokémon Red and Blue starter Bulbasaur.

Similar to the previous Community Days, the Pokémon Go team has scheduled the event to start run from 2pm to 5pm ET. During the event, trainers can catch the starter Pokémon that will know a special move that it cannot typically learn.

On top of the increased amount of the ‘seed’ Pokémon spawning in the game, players will earn triple experience points (XP) for catching Pokemon during the event hours. Lure modules will also last for three hours.

The Pokémon Go team will reveal more details about the event closer to the date.

The Pokémon Go Community Day event first took place this past January and it featured Pikachu. This Pikachu could use the move Surf similar to the Pikachu in the games Pokémon Yellow and Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Source: Pokémon Go 

