Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 845 virtual reality development kit

Qualcomm has announced the release of a new software development kit for its Snapdragon 845 mobile virtual reality (VR) platform.
Qualcomm designed its new Snapdragon 845 virtual reality development kit to be a comprehensive and standalone platform that developers can utilize with Snapdragon 845 Android devices.
The development kit includes room-scale six-degree-of-freedom tracking with simultaneous localization and mapping (6DoF SLAM) which is engineered to help developers create applications to explore worlds while moving around freely in a room.
The kit also includes Qualcomm Adreno Foveation, Eye Tracking and Boundary System which helps developers accurately visualize real-world boundaries within the virtual world.
Developers who buy the kit will get a single 2560 x 1440 pixel WQHD display at a 60Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The kit doesn’t include fully tracked motion controllers.
“We built the new Snapdragon 845 Virtual Reality Development Kit with application developers in mind, designed to abate some of the hassles of optimizing virtual reality content for mobile deployment, as well as to support easier access to several innovations and technology advancements of Snapdragon 845 Mobile VR Platform,” said Hiren Bhinde, direct of product management of Qualcomm Technology in a press statement.
The platform will launch in the second quarter of 2018.
Source: Qualcomm
