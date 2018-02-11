News
PREVIOUS|

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Feb 11, 2018

8:05 AM EST

0 comments

iPhone X

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

    • Read here]
    • ‘Lava Red’ OnePlus 5T now available in Canada [Read here]
    • Bell and City of Kingston partner for Smart City program [Read here]
    • Pixel 2’s dormant photo-improving Visual Core chip is now active [Read here]
    • Canadian industry committee to hold hearings focused on iPhone battery controversy [Read here]
    • Canadian municipalities need to be an infrastructure partner for better 5G deployment [Read here]
    • Satellite internet might be necessary for 5G in rural communities [Read here]
    • CRTC upholds current net neutrality framework at House committee meeting [Read here]
    • Telus tops Bell and Rogers in LTE speed, says OpenSignal report [Read here]
    • Rogers increasing all internet packages above 20Mbps by $8 [Read here]
    • Bell launches SnackableTV on Android [Read here]
    • Canadians can now send Amazon eGift Cards via text message [Read here]

– Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ leaks reveal colours and camera setup [Read here]

  • Fido increases international roaming service fees to $12 per day [Read here]
  • Shaw answers staff questions about massive buyout offer in company memo [Read here]

 

Related Articles

Resources

Feb 9, 2018

11:53 AM EST

Microsoft offering free one-month Xbox Game Pass memberships with Rewards sign-ups

News

Feb 8, 2018

7:15 PM EST

Select Best Buy Canada stores in Ontario and BC to sell the SNES Classic on February 9

Resources

Feb 9, 2018

7:14 PM EST

Microsoft Store Family Day sale discounts Xbox One, Surface Pro, PCs

Comments