News
PREVIOUS|

PlayStation fans vote Horizon Zero Dawn as 2017 Game of the Year

Jan 12, 2018

7:06 AM EST

3 comments

Horizon Zero Dawn Aloy on Tallhead

With 2017 only recently having come to an end, many people are still talking about their favourite things from last year. In the gaming community specifically, debate rages on about the best games of the year that was.

For many PlayStation gamers, though, the most outstanding PS4 game was far and away Horizon Zero Dawn, according to the PlayStation Blog’s annual fan-voted awards.

Interestingly, Sony has the awards arranged according to the different tiers of PlayStation trophies; the top voted game in each category is marked with a Platinum trophy, with the second, third and fourth-highest voted titles commemorated with Gold, Silver and Bronze, respectively.

A handful of honourable mentions and PlayStation Blog editors’ choices are also listed.

In total, PlayStation says over 1.6 million people submitted their votes in 2017, over 150,000 of whom voted for Horizon Zero Dawn for ‘Best PS4 Game.’

Call of Duty: WWII followed with a Gold trophy, Ubisoft Montreal-developed Assassin’s Creed Origins took the Silver and Persona 5 netted the Bronze. Meanwhile, the honourable mentions were Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Nier: Automata and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Altogether, fans voted for games in 18 different categories, including:

  • ‘Best PS VR Experience’ (the Platinum winner being Resident Evil 7)
  • ‘Best Independent Game’ (Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice took home top honours)
  • ‘Most Anticipated PS4 Game’ (this year’s God of War placing first)
  • ‘Best Multiplayer’ (Call of Duty: WWII topping the rankings)

The full list of winners can be viewed on the PlayStation Blog.

What were your favourite PlayStation games of the year? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles

News

Dec 7, 2017

7:04 PM EST

PlayStation’s Game Awards Sale discounts titles by as much as 65 percent

News

Jan 10, 2018

12:47 PM EST

Xbox One update adds new ‘do not disturb’ mode to the console

News

Jan 11, 2018

5:27 PM EST

PUBG hits 3 million player milestone on Xbox One

Resources

Dec 27, 2017

2:53 PM EST

Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in January 2018

Comments

  • Razvan Zamfir

    Horizon Zero Dawn is hands down one of the best games I’ve played in recent time for the mix of story, combat, mechanics, exploration, visuals. Also, the only game I’ve gotten a Platinum for, just because I wanted to explore everything. I’m almost inclined to buy a PS4 Pro to see the updated visuals. In any case, what I can say is: if you haven’t played, you should really give it a chance.

    • Amazington Esq

      It’s second-to-none on a ps4 pro with a 4K HDR tv. Second-to-none.

  • Tim Hunt

    Well-deserved win. Zero Dawn was brilliant, and probably the most enjoyable game I played last year.