PlayStation fans vote Horizon Zero Dawn as 2017 Game of the Year

With 2017 only recently having come to an end, many people are still talking about their favourite things from last year. In the gaming community specifically, debate rages on about the best games of the year that was.
For many PlayStation gamers, though, the most outstanding PS4 game was far and away Horizon Zero Dawn, according to the PlayStation Blog’s annual fan-voted awards.
Interestingly, Sony has the awards arranged according to the different tiers of PlayStation trophies; the top voted game in each category is marked with a Platinum trophy, with the second, third and fourth-highest voted titles commemorated with Gold, Silver and Bronze, respectively.
A handful of honourable mentions and PlayStation Blog editors’ choices are also listed.
In total, PlayStation says over 1.6 million people submitted their votes in 2017, over 150,000 of whom voted for Horizon Zero Dawn for ‘Best PS4 Game.’
Call of Duty: WWII followed with a Gold trophy, Ubisoft Montreal-developed Assassin’s Creed Origins took the Silver and Persona 5 netted the Bronze. Meanwhile, the honourable mentions were Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Nier: Automata and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.
Altogether, fans voted for games in 18 different categories, including:
- ‘Best PS VR Experience’ (the Platinum winner being Resident Evil 7)
- ‘Best Independent Game’ (Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice took home top honours)
- ‘Most Anticipated PS4 Game’ (this year’s God of War placing first)
- ‘Best Multiplayer’ (Call of Duty: WWII topping the rankings)
The full list of winners can be viewed on the PlayStation Blog.
