New innovation could result in smartphone batteries lasting twice as long

One of the most significant issues modern smartphones suffer from is poor battery life, though it looks like that could soon change thanks to an innovative technological step forward in the power source space.

A new form of lithium batteries, called lithium metal, developed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology spin-off company SolidEnergy, is reportedly able to pack the same amount of energy as a normal lithium-ion power source, but is only half the size.

“Or, we can make a battery the same size as a lithium ion battery, but now it will last twice as long,” said SolidEnergy CEO Qichao Hu in an interview with MIT News.