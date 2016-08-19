New innovation could result in smartphone batteries lasting twice as long

Patrick O'Rourke

August 19, 2016 8:41pm

One of the most significant issues modern smartphones suffer from is poor battery life, though it looks like that could soon change thanks to an innovative technological step forward in the power source space.

A new form of lithium batteries, called lithium metal, developed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology spin-off company SolidEnergy, is reportedly able to pack the same amount of energy as a normal lithium-ion power source, but is only half the size.

“Or, we can make a battery the same size as a lithium ion battery, but now it will last twice as long,” said SolidEnergy CEO Qichao Hu in an interview with MIT News.

While researchers have reportedly been working on batteries that utilize lithium metal for years, a major road block has always been increasing resistance to “dendrite” filaments that form on anodes, resulting in batteries short-circuiting and heating up. The key to cracking the problem turned out to be a thin lithium foil anode, according to MIT News.

However, for this tech to actually work, the battery needed to be heated up to 175 degrees Fahrenheit. To solve this problem, researchers developed a solid electrolyte coating for the lithium metal foil that functions at room temperature.

If this all sounds ridiculously complicated, you’re not alone. The main takeaway from this news is that if smartphone manufacturers license the new power source tech and begin implementing it in their devices, phone batteries could start lasting significantly longer. The new tech could also significantly impact the electric vehicle industry as well.

SourceMIT News
ViaAndroid Authority
  • Omar

    Knowing the trend of phone manufacturers, they’d probably use the technology to make even thinner phones with no net change in battery length, rather than increase battery life.

    • Dan man

      yup first the 3.5mm port then the charging port itself!!

    • Do Do

      They are stupid enough to do this. People keep asking for longer battery life and these fools keep trying to go thinner.

    • Omar

      Yeah, but it sells. Sony is the only company that comes to mind that recently (last 5 years) actually advertised the battery life of their phones (they typically have really good battery) while others advertised thinness. Thinness won out in the end.

    • JoMore

      In the past year the Moto X Play and LG X Power both touted battery life as a selling feature so at least there are some companies willing to do that. I hope more follow suit though, cause to me the difference between a 4.5mm vs 6.5 vs 8.5mm thick phone is negligible… If 2mm thicker doubles my battery life, I’ll take that trade any day!

    • Omar

      Apolgies, I was speaking about flagships and should have been more clear. The Power and Play did advertise battery life, but that was really their only selling points – I thought both (particularly the X Power) were underwhelming with everything else.

      I agree though, a slightly thicker (I wouldn’t even use the word thick lol) phone with a bigger battery appeals more to me than a super slim phone with 4 hours of SOT.

    • Mo Dabbas

      to be honest not all are following that trend. Samsung’s S7 is thicker than the S6, and the Note 7 is thicker than the Note 5. All for the sake of fitting a bigger battery.

  • mwahahahaha

    Yeah like manufacturers are going to fall for this. Why would they use a longer lasting battery if it means users will keep their phones for longer than a day?

  • beyond

    175 degrees Fahrenheit – the temperature of the earth in several years. So really we should be able to use it without the extra electrolyte coating.

  • MoYeung

    Founded in 2012 by MIT alumnus and former postdoc Qichao Hu ’07, SolidEnergy Systems … this is a spin-out not a spin-off.

    Very big difference.

    • Laer

      And doctors give sutures not stitches.

      Who cares this isn’t a technical conversation.

  • disqusmy

    What is the cost to do this, that’s very important for mass producing.
    And see any company will use it to make phone last longer, rather thinner.
    Will see in some years in future. Time stamped!

  • h2oflyer

    Just think back to the NiCad days when battery management was a horror story. BUT, they had one feature that Lith ion or Lipo don’t have . If properly charged and discharged they will last forever.

    Lithium batteries are great for power density, but life expectancy is based on use. Every time you use it and recharge, you lose a tiny bit of capacity which is not renewable. Heavy use and high battery temp accelerate this capacity loss.

    Something needs to be done to get away from the lithium “throw away” mentality.

    • Anton Bruckner

      I agree however it drives new device sales doesn’t it? I mean people will often buy new phones when they see the battery started to lose its capacity to hold a charge and the manufacturers know this

    • h2oflyer

      Any manufacturer that can offer a phone with longer lasting batteries will have a huge marketing advantage. They’ll just charge more for the phone knowing you will keep it longer. Any idea how long before we see the $2000 phone ?

    • hawki

      There are $2000 + phones. Same crappy battery

    • h2oflyer

      Sony phones don’t cost $2000, but they come with the best batteries

  • hunkyleepickle

    Or the auto/petroleum industry will buy the license to the tech and bury it, like they have in the past with battery advancements.

    • h2oflyer

      Another conspiracy theory from someone who doesn’t understand grade 10 science.

      Should go in the same file as the carburator that ran on water.

    • Benjamin Lehto

      Can you prove that they haven’t purchased and buried and beneficial advancements for the public that would decrease their profit margins?

    • h2oflyer

      Yep ! Neil Armstrong turned down $5 million to bury the patent application and prototype carburator on the moon.

    • Benjamin Lehto

      So you can’t prove it. Ok.

    • h2oflyer

      Just did.

  • Sally Mae

    Apple, of course, will be the last manufacturer to give their consumers better batteries.

    • Laer

      And they will charge twice what everyone else does….

      …. and pretend they invited it.

    • Sally Mae

      True. That Cook is every bit as big of a **** as Jobs was.

  • David Prince

    I’ve been following battery technology for several years. These big discoveries happen every few months, and never seem to make it to production. We will get whatever is cheapest to pump out of China.

    • h2oflyer

      I guessed you missed Musk’s new Gigafactory in the SW USA. Curgently about 8k Panasonic 18650 cells are used in each Tesla . The new factory will produce a larger 20700 lithium cell by the billions using current lithium chemistry which will change as it develops. We are talking cylindrical cells here, but battery chemistry and manufacturing will spread to all formats.

      The best lithium cells are made by Panasonic and are not cheap crap.

    • David Prince

      I am excited about the Gigafactory, but a bigger cell isn’t exactly a major breakthrough, and I doubt Tesla cells will make it into my cell phone. Hopefully the large volume being produced will result in lower prices, but I am talking about breakthroughs in the chemistry. Things like carbon nanotubes, thin-film cells, solid state batteries, silicon cathodes, supercapacitors, etc. that keep promising major advances in power density, safety and cost… This is just another innovation to add to my list.

    • h2oflyer

      The bigger cell isn’t the breakthrough.What is the breakthrough is manufacturing in the US , leapfrogging on Panasonic’s expertise and starting new battery technology with silicon anode construction.

      You are correct about all the great and wonderful battery chemistry, but it never goes beyond the grant funded university labs. It takes a real giant manufacturing plant to adopt chemistry change to production. I mention Musk and his Gigafactory as a step in the right direction. If he pulls this off , we may very well see flat phone batteries coming out of this factory.

    • David Prince

      I hope you are right, but I doubt Chinese manufacturers will import American batteries to put in all our electronics.

    • h2oflyer

      Chinese phone brands give us low end devices with cheap crap batteries.

      Doesn’t matter what country the phone or battery is manufactured in, what counts is who controls the manufacturing process and quality. All high end phones are manufactured somewhere in Asia with parts being imported from everywhere. Component shipping cost is negligible.

  • hawki

    There are so many ways out there to increase battery life that have been invented.

    Kinda played. I’ll get excited when one of the methods actually gets put in a phone.

    • h2oflyer

      You might not have long to wait, some of those ways are in play right now. Musk’s Gigafactory is rumored to be improving lithium battery chemistry by using a different anode material and technology developed by Dalhousie University. That’s right mobilesyrup, real Canadian technology news.

    • hawki

      Once invented, it’s in play. Google graphene as an example. Knowing Musk is involved helps as he just seems to get ideas an do them as opposed to others that have wonderful ideas that either go nowhere or get bought out and buried.

  • Benjamin Lehto

    As some have already said, all that this will do is make smartphone producers give us smaller batteries so we end up with the same weak battery lengths we have today.

    • Sally Mae

      Spot on. Apple, I’m looking at you…

