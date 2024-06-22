Where to stream the Beverly Hills Cop movies in Canada

After 30 years, Axel Foley is back.

On July 3rd, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the latest film in the iconic action-comedy series, will begin streaming on Netflix on July 3rd.

Eddie Murphy reprises the role of the titular wise-cracking cop alongside returning stars Judge Reinhold (William “Billy” Rosewood), John Ashton (John Taggart), Paul Reiser (Jeffrey Friedman) and Bronson Pinchot (Serge), while Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon and Taylour Paige join the cast. In the latest film, Axel must team up with a detective (Levitt) to save his estranged daughter (Paige).

Of course, 30 years is a long time, so you may want to refresh yourself on the original trilogy or even watch it for the first time. With that in mind, here’s where you can stream the three Beverly Hills Cop films ahead of Axel F.

Image credit: Paramount Pictures