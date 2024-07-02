Spotify bug causing crash loop for some Pixel users

Some Pixel owners are reporting an interesting bug with Spotify that causes phones to get stuck in a looping crash.

According to a Reddit thread spotted by Android Authority, some people with Pixel 6, 7 and 8 series devices will see their system UI crash when playing a song from Spotify. There are various reports, some with details that don’t line up, but generally, it seems like people are able to force restart their Pixel to get out of the loop. Some users report their phones getting hot during the crash loop, while others note the phone shuts off on its own.

It’s not entirely clear what’s happening here, but Android Authority suggests it could be related to a Spotify update that released on July 2. I tried recreating the bug on my Pixel 8a but didn’t have any issues. However, I also don’t have the July 2 Spotify update installed.

For those experiencing the crash, Redditors have shared several potential solutions for the fix, though mileage may vary. Some users had success turning off Spotify notifications, and clearing the app’s cache also helped resolve the issue for some. Others had to uninstall Spotify entirely to stop the crash issue.

Hopefully Spotify can find and fix the bug quickly and get a fix out to users soon.

Source: Reddit Via: Android Authority