Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [June 24-30]

Apple TV+

Fancy Dance [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: June 28th, 2024

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Jax hits the road with her niece Roki to find her missing sister in time for the Grand Nation Powwow.

Fancy Dance was co-written and directed by Erica Tremblay (Heartland: A Portrait of Survival) and stars Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation in Yukon/Ebb and Flow First Nation in Manitoba’s Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Three Pines), Shea Wigham (True Detective) and Audrey Wasilewski (My Life As A Teenage Robot).

Stream Fancy Dance here.

Land of Women [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: June 26th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Wednesday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

After fleeing to a quaint Spanish town, a New York socialite must contend with a charming winery owner and family secrets.

Inspired by Sandra Barneda’s best-selling novel of the same name, Land of Women was created by

Ramón Campos (Now and Then) and stars Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Carmen Maura (Common Wealth), Santiago Cabrera (Star Trek: Picard) and Gloria Muñoz (Yucatán).

Stream Land of Women here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month.

Crave

Madame Web

Original theatrical release date: February 14th, 2024

Crave premiere date: June 28th, 2024

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

One of the movies of all time, Madame Web, tells the unforgettable story of Cassandra Webb, a self-centred parademic who must use her newfound clairvoyant abilities to protect three young girls from a mysterious man who wants to kill them.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Madame Web was co-written and directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones) and stars Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey series), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Celeste O’Connor (Selah and the Spades) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).

Stream Madame Web here.

One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit

Crave premiere date: June 25th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Two episodes (around one hour each)

This documentary examines one of the few inpatient clinics in the U.S. that specializes in college students who deal with serious mental health issues.

Stream One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit here.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

Disney+

The Bear (Season 3)

Crave premiere date: June 26th, 2024 at 9pm ET/6pm PT (all episodes)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (individual length TBA)

After ending things with Claire, Carmy must continue to work with Sydney, Cousin and the rest of the gang to elevate their new fine dining establishment.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy) and stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Lionel Boyce (Loiter Squad), Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment), Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live) and Fort Erie, Ontario chef Matty Matheson.

Stream The Bear here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month (Standard with Ads), $11.99/month (Standard) or $14.99/month (Premium).

Netflix

A Family Affair [Netflix Original]

Netflix premiere date: June 28th, 2024

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

A personal assistant to a self-absorbed Hollywood star finds out that he’s having a secret romantic relationship with her widowed mother.

A Family Affair was directed by Richard LaGravenese (Behind the Candelabra) and stars Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth series).

Stream A Family Affair here.

That ’90s Show (Season 2 — Part 1) [Netflix Original]

Netflix premiere date: June 27th, 2024

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

After nine months apart, Leia is excited to be back together with Jay, but he still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate, leading to all kinds of drama when the truth finally comes out.

This sequel to That ’70s Show was created by Bonnie and Terry Turner (That ’70s Show), their daughter Lindsey and Greg Mettler (That ’70s Show) and features returning That ’70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp alongside Callie Haverda (The Lost Husband) and Mace Coronel (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn).

It’s worth noting that while most of the core six That ’70s Show cast members returned in Season 1, only Laura Prepon (Donna) is back for the new season.

Stream That ’90s Show here. Season 2 — Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on October 24th.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

NHL Stanley Cup Finals

WINNER TAKE ALL The #Oilers are back in Florida for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final vs. the Panthers at @AmerantArena. ⏰ 6pm MT

📺 @Sportsnet

📻 @630CHED#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/DWnNVvOtDx — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 24, 2024

We’d be remiss not to give a shoutout to Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals featuring Canada’s own Edmonton Oilers versus the Florida Panthers. After all, an Oilers victory would be the first time in over three decades that a Canadian team took home the Stanley Cup, following the Montreal Canadiens’ 1993 win.

Game 7 takes place on Monday, June 24th at 8pm ET/5pm PT — here’s a full breakdown of everywhere you can watch, including SportsNet+.

Prime Video

I Am Céline Dion [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada date: June 25th, 2024

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Filmed over the course of a year, this documentary explores the life and career of legendary Canadian singer Céline Dion, with a particular focus on her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

I Am: Céline Dion was directed by Irene Taylor (The Final Inch).

Stream I Am: Céline Dion here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.

