fbpx
News

Leaker compares Z Fold 6’s Cover Screen to the Z Fold 5

This is a big improvement compared to its predecessor

Dean Daley
May 30, 20242:40 PM EDT 7 comments

With the Galaxy Fold Unpacked on the way, Ice Universe has been leaking news about the upcoming Samsung foldables.

According to the leak, the Fold 6 will have a slightly wider display that resembles the S24 Ultra. Ice Universe says that the width of the Fold 6 equals the width plus the right bezel width of the Fold 5.

I like the Fold 6’s wider screen, but I was hoping it was slightly wider, similar to the OnePlus Open or even the Pixel Fold. However, this is definitely a welcomed first step.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside the Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Ring at its upcoming Unpacked event in July.

Source: Ice Universe

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Gaming

Here’s everything shown off during May’s PlayStation State of Play

News

Fido drops 50GB plan by $5/mo, still doesn’t beat Freedom or Public

News

Samsung devices won’t get Android’s new Instant hotspot feature

News

Ryan Reynolds reveals sexual Dune-inspired Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket

Comments