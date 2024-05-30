World of Warcraft lands on Nvidia GeForce Now

World of Warcraft is coming to Nvidia GeForce Now this week.

The ‘Classic’ version of Blizzard’s massively popular MMORPG, as well as its new expansion, Cataclysm Classic, are some of the game streaming service’s latest additions.

The full list of this week’s new GeForce Now games is as follows:

The Rogue Prince of Persia (New release on Steam) — May 27th

Capes (New release on Steam) — May 29th

Lords of the Fallen (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) — May 30th

Soulmask (New release on Steam) — May 31st

Path of Exile (Steam)

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Battle.net)

World of Warcraft Classic (Battle.net)

World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic (Battle.net)

Additionally, here are four extra games that recently came to the service on top of the 24 that Nvidia had already confirmed:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) — May 21st

Serum (New release on Steam) — May 23rd

Palworld (Steam, and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Finally, here’s what’s coming to GeForce Now in June:

Autopsy Simulator (New release on Steam) — June 6th

Chornobyl Liquidators (New release on Steam) — June 6th

SunnySide (New release on Steam) — June 14th

Still Wakes the Deep (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) — June 18th

Disney Speedstorm (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Farm Together 2 (Steam)

Resident Evil Village (Steam)

Star Traders: Frontiers (Steam)

Street Fighter 6 (Steam)

Torque Drift 2 (Epic Games Store)

The free version of GeForce Now features ads and a one-hour limit on streams. However, the Priority membership ($13.99/month) removes ads and gives you up to six-hour, 1080p/60fps streams, while an Ultimate subscription ($25.99/month) also removes ads and nets you up to eight-hour, 4K/240fps streams.

All of the memberships can be viewed here.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia