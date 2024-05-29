fbpx
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring spotted in FCC database

FCC certifications detailed the battery capacities of both devices

Dean Daley
May 29, 20242:54 PM EDT 0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 might have a much-needed update that gives users more battery than its predecessor, according to a recent leak from MySmartPrice, which spotted FCC certifications for the upcoming handset.

According to the FCC certification, the Z Flip 6 will feature a 3,887mAh battery, which will be marketed as a 4,000mAh power cell. The document also indicates that the Z Flip 6 will support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth, 25W fast charging and more. MySmartPrice also saw that the handset was on a Geekbench database, showing off its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 12.5-megapixel primary camera.

The publication also saw the Galaxy Ring with the model number SM-Q503, which will range from ring sizes 5 to 12. It will also have a 17mAh battery for the smaller sizes, an 18.5mAh battery for ring sizes 8-11, and the largest size will feature a 22.5mAh battery.

The listing also indicates that the Galaxy Ring will support Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth 5.4 and mentions a charging cradle. Lastly, the Ring will come in black.

The Galaxy Ring, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 series are rumoured to launch on July 10th.

Source: MySmartPrice

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Samsung One UI 7 testing build spotted on Galaxy S24

Streaming

It looks like Apple is planning to bring Apple TV+ to Android

News

Apple reportedly has ‘black box’ processing technique for AI to protect user data

News

iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly make Apple an AI leader

Comments