Best Buy Canada might have leaked Sony’s upcoming ‘V2 DualSense’ gamepad

A product listing on Best Buy Canada’s website has sparked speculation that Sony might be preparing to unveil a new DualSense controller.

Unsurprisingly, Best Buy Canada pulled the updated controller listing from its Canadian website, after it being up for roughly ten hours. While the listing was live, the description featured a “PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense Wireless Controller” in ‘White’ with a price of $89.99. This is the same price as the regular DualSense 5 gamepad.

The listing didn’t feature pre-order tag and instead, just said that the controller is currently sold out. Sony hasn’t officially announced a “V2” version of its DualSense controller.

In late 2023, Walmart Canada listed the PlayStation 5 Slim. At the time, Sony had announced that the PS5 Slim would only debut in the United States, with a global rollout scheduled for the months ahead.

However, Walmart’s listing wasn’t a mistake, and during Black Friday, the retailer, alongside several others, sold the PS5 Slim in Canada.

The listing for the V2 DualSense indicates no design differences from the regular DualSense. However, it’s listed as offering 12 hours of battery life on a full charge (this is an upgrade over the first DualSense gamepad’s roughly six hours of battery life). Additionally, the now-deleted listing indicated that the V2 controller will come with a “charging station” that allows for “easy click-in charging.”

Considering that the current DualSense has been criticized for its poor battery life, the V2 version seems to offer a substantial improvement.

However, this listing might be a mistake on Best Buy’s part. We won’t know for sure until Sony officially announces the new gamepad.